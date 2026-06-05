Centre and West Bengal meet as BSF drafts border plan
India
Big news for West Bengal: government officials from both the Center and the state met on Thursday to tackle border safety with Bangladesh.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is now working on a new "master plan" aimed at stopping illegal crossings and keeping things secure.
BSF master plan uses multilayered surveillance
The upcoming strategy will use multilayered surveillance to keep a closer eye on remote areas.
Agencies are set to share intelligence more smoothly, fixing old gaps in communication.
Local police and district leaders have been told to speed up improvements in border infrastructure.
Once the BSF finalizes its plan, it will be circulated to the administration of every border district for stronger protection.