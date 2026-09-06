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Central government appoints new Chief Justices for 8 High Courts
The appointments were made on Friday

Central government appoints new Chief Justices for 8 High Courts

By Snehil Singh
Sep 06, 2026
04:08 pm
What's the story

The central government has appointed new Chief Justices for eight High Courts across India. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on the social media platform X. The appointments were made in accordance with constitutional provisions and came after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, Meghwal said.

Collegium recommendations

Appointments made after SC collegium recommended names

The appointments come days after the names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao of Delhi High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

Meanwhile, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge from Bombay High Court will take over as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

HC appointments

Justice Agrawal to head Rajasthan High Court

Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of Chhattisgarh High Court will now serve as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi from Allahabad High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Further, Punjab and Haryana High Court's Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra will take over as Chief Justice there.

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Further appointments

Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje to head Madhya Pradesh High Court

Orissa High Court's Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra has been appointed Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.

Gujarat High Court's Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje will now head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rajasthan High Court's Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati has been appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Recently, a controversy arose over allegations against Rajasthan acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta.

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Twitter Post

Union Law Minister's announcement on X

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