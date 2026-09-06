Central government appoints new Chief Justices for 8 High Courts
What's the story
The central government has appointed new Chief Justices for eight High Courts across India. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on the social media platform X. The appointments were made in accordance with constitutional provisions and came after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, Meghwal said.
Collegium recommendations
Appointments made after SC collegium recommended names
The appointments come days after the names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.
Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao of Delhi High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of Patna High Court.
Meanwhile, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge from Bombay High Court will take over as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.
HC appointments
Justice Agrawal to head Rajasthan High Court
Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of Chhattisgarh High Court will now serve as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.
Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi from Allahabad High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
Further, Punjab and Haryana High Court's Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra will take over as Chief Justice there.
Further appointments
Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje to head Madhya Pradesh High Court
Orissa High Court's Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra has been appointed Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.
Gujarat High Court's Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje will now head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Rajasthan High Court's Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati has been appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
Recently, a controversy arose over allegations against Rajasthan acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta.
Twitter Post
Union Law Minister's announcement on X
In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts: pic.twitter.com/yggIOo1B7Q— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) September 5, 2026