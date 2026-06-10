Centre approves 127 cr to add 32,000 chargers in Delhi

Delhi to invite agencies, scout land

The Delhi government will soon invite agencies to set up these chargers, and they are also scouting extra land from local authorities to fit more stations in.

The PM E-Drive scheme (launched in 2024) has a big focus on public charging, and Delhi has a target of adding 8,000 charging points each year.

With EVs already making up about 14% to 15% of new registrations in Delhi and more than 1.2 lakh EVs were registered in Delhi in 2025, this move is set to keep the city leading India's green mobility push.