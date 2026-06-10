Centre approves 127 cr to add 32,000 chargers in Delhi
Big news for Delhi's EV scene: the Center just greenlit ₹127 crore to ramp up charging points across the city under the PM E-Drive scheme.
The goal? Make it way easier to charge your electric ride, with a target of 32,000 chargers by 2028.
Delhi officials are now on the hunt for government buildings where these new chargers can pop up.
Delhi to invite agencies, scout land
The Delhi government will soon invite agencies to set up these chargers, and they are also scouting extra land from local authorities to fit more stations in.
The PM E-Drive scheme (launched in 2024) has a big focus on public charging, and Delhi has a target of adding 8,000 charging points each year.
With EVs already making up about 14% to 15% of new registrations in Delhi and more than 1.2 lakh EVs were registered in Delhi in 2025, this move is set to keep the city leading India's green mobility push.