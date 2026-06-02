Centre approves ₹10,021.42cr for 12-state PMAY-G rural housing program

PMAY-G built over 3cr houses

PMAY-G is all about giving rural families proper homes with basics like electricity, clean water, roads, LPG connections, and toilets.

So far, over three crore houses have been built out of nearly five crore planned.

People are chosen through census data and village meetings to keep things fair and transparent, plus money goes straight into their Aadhaar-linked accounts.

Each house comes with at least 25 sq m of space and a spot for cooking.