Centre approves ₹10,021.42cr for 12-state PMAY-G rural housing program
The government just approved ₹10,021.42 crore to help 12 states build more rural homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).
The goal? Make sure everyone has a solid house by March 2029.
Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are among the states getting funds, announced in a video call led by Rural Development Minister Shri Chouhan.
PMAY-G built over 3cr houses
PMAY-G is all about giving rural families proper homes with basics like electricity, clean water, roads, LPG connections, and toilets.
So far, over three crore houses have been built out of nearly five crore planned.
People are chosen through census data and village meetings to keep things fair and transparent, plus money goes straight into their Aadhaar-linked accounts.
Each house comes with at least 25 sq m of space and a spot for cooking.