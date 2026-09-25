Manipur to remain 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for 6 months
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the "disturbed area" status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for six months in Manipur. The extension is applicable to the entire state except for areas under 13 specified police stations. The order will be effective from October 1, 2026, unless revoked earlier.
Violence escalation
Violence escalates in state, 4 killed near Myanmar border
The extension comes as violence has escalated in the state, with four people reportedly killed by suspected militants in Kamjong district on Friday.
The bodies of the deceased were found at a remote location near Myanmar's border in Pilong village.
Locals alleged that militants from Myanmar had crossed into India and attacked five villagers on Thursday.
Official response
Manipur CM offers condolences, AFSPA 1st invoked in 2023
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the killings, saying "such acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated."
He also offered his condolences to the families of those killed.
The Centre had first declared Manipur a "disturbed area" under AFSPA in 2023 and has since extended it multiple times.
Twitter Post
Announcement by Centre
The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the entire state of Manipur, excluding areas under 13 specified police stations, as a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026
The declaration will remain in effect for six months from October 1, 2026, unless… pic.twitter.com/sy1GbMDfTt