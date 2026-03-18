Airlines must offer 60% seats for free selection: Centre 

The Indian government has mandated that at least 60% of seats on all flights must be made available for free selection. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to make air travel more accessible and transparent. This move comes in response to several airlines charging extra fees for preferred seat selection after ticket booking or during web check-in.

Passenger convenience Adjacent seating for same PNR passengers In addition to the seat selection mandate, the government has also issued other directives aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. These include ensuring that passengers traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This is expected to benefit families and groups who often pay extra for such arrangements.

Policy transparency Transport of sports equipment, musical instruments The DGCA has also been tasked with issuing further instructions to improve passenger experience in other areas. Airlines will now have to ensure that sports equipment and musical instruments are transported in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner while adhering to safety norms. They have also been directed to publish clear policies for the carriage of pets, an area that has often led to confusion among travelers.

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