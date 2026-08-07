Centre paid ₹27.8Lcr MSP to June 2026, procurement 12,819L tons
The Indian government has paid out a massive ₹27.8 lakh crore to farmers through the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system from 2014 to June 2026, nearly four times what was given in the previous decade.
Foodgrain procurement also rose to 12,819 lakh metric tons from 6,987 lakh metric tons.
Government links Aadhaar and introduces PDP
The MSP process has gotten a tech upgrade: Aadhaar and land records are now linked so payments go straight into farmers' bank accounts.
Agencies like the Food Corporation of India handle cereals, while pulses and oilseeds are covered under special schemes.
From the 2024-25 season, the government introduced a new Price Differential Payment (PDP) component under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), which provides direct payment of the difference between the Market Intervention Price (MIP) and the actual selling price to farmers producing perishable crops.