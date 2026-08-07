Centre paid ₹27.8Lcr MSP to June 2026, procurement 12,819L tons

The MSP process has gotten a tech upgrade: Aadhaar and land records are now linked so payments go straight into farmers' bank accounts.

Agencies like the Food Corporation of India handle cereals, while pulses and oilseeds are covered under special schemes.

From the 2024-25 season, the government introduced a new Price Differential Payment (PDP) component under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), which provides direct payment of the difference between the Market Intervention Price (MIP) and the actual selling price to farmers producing perishable crops.