Bengal likely to get 7-8 new ports bordering Bangladesh, Nepal
What's the story
The Indian government is planning to set up seven to eight new international land ports in West Bengal, the Telegraph India reported. The move aims to facilitate trade and ease the movement of cargo and people with neighboring countries, Bangladesh and Nepal. The proposed ports will be developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), an agency under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Currently, West Bengal has only one such port at Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Port sites
Locations for proposed land ports
The LPAI has identified several locations for the proposed land ports. These include Panitanki on the Indo-Nepal border, Ghojadanga on the Indo-Bangladesh border, Hili in Dinajpur and Birpara in Alipurduar. Jayant Singh, chairman of LPAI, said each port would need an average of 50 acres of area and must be located on the border.
Development hurdles
Development of land ports
The development of these new land ports has been delayed due to a lack of suitable land parcels on the borders. However, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, LPAI hopes to resolve these issues. "We are looking to set up 7-8 land ports in Bengal," Singh said at a Confederation of Indian Industry event in Kolkata.
Economic impact
Boosting trade with neighboring countries
The planned land ports are part of a larger initiative to set up 74 new ports across India, increasing the total from 15. These facilities are expected to significantly boost trade with neighboring countries. Currently, total trade with neighboring nations stands at ₹2,27,522 crore, with ₹82,844 crore being traded through existing land ports. The government estimates untapped potential trade worth ₹4,44,167 crore through land borders.