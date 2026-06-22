Currently, West Bengal has only one such port

Bengal likely to get 7-8 new ports bordering Bangladesh, Nepal

By Chanshimla Varah 12:37 pm Jun 22, 202612:37 pm

What's the story

The Indian government is planning to set up seven to eight new international land ports in West Bengal, the Telegraph India reported. The move aims to facilitate trade and ease the movement of cargo and people with neighboring countries, Bangladesh and Nepal. The proposed ports will be developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), an agency under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Currently, West Bengal has only one such port at Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border.