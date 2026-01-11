Centre plans tougher rules for drivers and vehicles

Why should you care?

These updates would make safe driving and keeping your paperwork in check a lot more important.

Drivers with lots of challans will need to retake tests when renewing licenses, and only experienced folks could get licenses for bigger vehicles.

Insurance costs might go up if you've got a bad record, since IRDAI will set premiums based on your driving history.

Plus, third-party insurance will now cover everyone in personal vehicles—and the age for mandatory medical checks is going up from 40 to 60.

In short: drive safe, stay insured, and keep an eye on those challans!