Centre restarts Delhi wheat procurement after 2021-22 to help farmers

Delhi's 21,000 farmers gain procurement access

About 21,000 Delhi farmers will now be able to sell their wheat right at the Food Corporation of India (FCI)'s Narela depot and Najafgarh mandi, instead of hauling it out of state.

With Delhi producing around 80,000 metric tons of wheat each year, this should save them money on transport and boost their earnings.

To join in, farmers just need their Aadhaar card, land records, and bank passbook.

As Chief Minister Gupta put it, "This is an important step in prioritizing farmers' interests. With coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi government, farmers in the capital will be able to secure fair value for their produce and become more economically empowered,"