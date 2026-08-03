No action against students who protested: Government tells SC
What's the story
The Indian government has assured the Supreme Court that it will not pursue legal action against students who protested over paper leaks. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed this commitment, saying, "There was some miscommunication over what to do with the FIRs against the protesters. I have instructions to say that the government is serious on that commitment on students."
Protest conclusion
CJP ended protest after receiving government assurance
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had ended its protest last month after receiving assurances from the central government over assurances that no adverse action would be taken against the thousands of volunteers.
The protests were against paper leaks and demanded accountability and exam reforms.
Advocate Vrinda Grover asked if FIRs against protesters would be withdrawn or quashed, emphasizing the need for education system improvement.
Court proceedings
CJI Kant's remarks on differentiating students from criminals
During court proceedings, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant stressed the importance of distinguishing between students and those with criminal backgrounds.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi sought clarification on "criminal antecedents," asking for exclusion of petty offenses and political protest charges.
When Mehta revealed that 2,738 protesters had criminal antecedents, the counsel argued this showed facial recognition usage violated privacy rights.
Definition clarification
Court defines 'criminal antecedents,' matter adjourned to August 19
Mehta, however, clarified the identification process involved not just facial recognition but also other tools, including social media.
The bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana then defined "criminal antecedents" to mean only grave and heinous offences.
The court also said that it would form a high-powered committee headed by a former top court judge to probe the incidents at the CJP march to Parliament, with the matter to be heard again on August 19.