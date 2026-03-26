Centre says India has 60-day fuel stock amid shortage concerns

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that India's fuel supply is "fully secure." The ministry dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying. It said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country and all retail outlets are functioning normally without any rationing.

Fuel security Crude oil supplies tied up for next 60 days India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has assured domestic fuel availability. The ministry said every Indian refinery is running at over 100% utilization. "Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies," it added.

LPG availability No shortage of LPG The ministry also assured that there is no shortage of LPG. Domestic production has been increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from countries such as the United States, Russia, and Australia to ensure steady availability.

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