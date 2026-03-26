Centre says India has 60-day fuel stock amid shortage concerns
What's the story
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that India's fuel supply is "fully secure." The ministry dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying. It said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country and all retail outlets are functioning normally without any rationing.
Fuel security
Crude oil supplies tied up for next 60 days
India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has assured domestic fuel availability. The ministry said every Indian refinery is running at over 100% utilization. "Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies," it added.
LPG availability
No shortage of LPG
The ministry also assured that there is no shortage of LPG. Domestic production has been increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from countries such as the United States, Russia, and Australia to ensure steady availability.
Misinformation warning
Spreading false information punishable offense: Government
The government has warned against spreading false information and said such actions are punishable under law. It assured that any individuals or entities found creating panic would be dealt with strictly. The ministry also clarified that policy measures like LPG and natural gas control orders are routine administrative steps, not indicators of any emergency.