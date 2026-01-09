Centre tightens sleeper bus safety norms after 145 fire deaths
What's the story
The central government has tightened safety norms for sleeper coach buses after a spate of deadly fire accidents over the past six months. The incidents have left at least 145 people dead. Under the new rules, only automobile companies or Central government-accredited manufacturers will be allowed to build sleeper buses, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.
Safety upgrades
Existing busses to be retrofitted with safety features
In addition to the new manufacturing rules, all existing sleeper buses will have to be retrofitted with essential safety features. These include fire detection systems, emergency exits with hammers, emergency lighting, and driver drowsiness indicators. Gadkari said investigations into recent fire incidents revealed serious safety lapses in many sleeper coaches. The lapses included flammable interior materials, blocked exits, missing emergency windows, and a lack of basic fire safety equipment.
Compliance requirement
New norms mandate compliance with AIS-052 bus body code
Furthermore, under the new norms, all sleeper buses must comply with the Automotive Industry Standard-052 (AIS-052) Bus Body Code. This is India's official safety and design code for bus bodies. The standard lays down mandatory construction, safety, and structural standards that every bus body must follow before it can be registered and operated on roads.
Accidents
Cashless treatment for accident victims
Gadkari also announced that road accident victims will be entitled to prompt medical care under a new scheme that mandates cashless treatment at designated hospitals. "The new scheme would provide cashless treatment to all road accidents (national highways and state roads) at designated hospitals, and will offer the cover even to victims of uninsured vehicles so that immediate medical attention is not denied in the golden hour that helps save lives," Gadkari told reporters.