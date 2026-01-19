Centre to release ₹68Kcr MGNREGA dues, but not for WB
The central government has disbursed ₹68,393.67 crore (up to Nov 26, 2025, FY26) to states and UTs — excluding West Bengal.
Bengal's funds have been frozen since March 2022 due to alleged corruption and rule violations, even though the Calcutta High Court ordered resumption in June 2025; the Centre appealed and the Supreme Court sustained the High Court's order in October 2025.
Why does it matter?
This standoff leaves 1.37 crore West Bengal households—many of whom relied on this work—waiting for wages.
While the Centre says it's about accountability, the state and opposition call it unfair.
Congress has even launched a "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram" campaign, pushing for people's rights and warning against watering down the scheme.
For families depending on these jobs, it's more than just politics—it's about daily survival.