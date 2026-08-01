Centre weighs computer-based NEET-UG as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Big changes could be coming to NEET-UG: the center is thinking about moving the exam from pen-and-paper to a computer-based format.
This follows the NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks that led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
If it happens, the switch might roll out in stages, much like how JEE exams work.
Nandan Nilekani chairs NEET task force
A special task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, will study if going digital is doable.
The government says this move and new anti-cheating laws should help keep future exams fairer.
With over 22 lakh registered candidates, a majority from rural areas and a majority women, taking NEET-UG each year, a computer-based test could make things smoother and safer for everyone.
Any final decision will come after considering the recommendations of the newly-formed high-powered task force chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and only in consultation with, and with the concurrence of, the Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission.