Centre 'will study' US Supreme Court's tariff ruling: Union Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said the Indian government "will study" the recent United States Supreme Court ruling on tariffs. The court had declared President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision. The ruling held that the Trump administration overstepped its authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose these tariffs.

Official stance Joshi on India's response According to Hindustan Times, Joshi said that either the Commerce Ministry or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will give an official reaction to the ruling. "I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that," he said. However, he did not elaborate on what India's response would be.

Trump's response Trump announces new global tariff despite court ruling Despite the ruling, President Trump announced a new 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This section permits temporary import surcharges for up to 150 days and will come into effect on February 24. He slammed the Supreme Court's decision as a "terrible decision," asserting that it undermines his trade policies.

