CFI, FAIMA push NEET-UG reforms as Supreme Court delays CBT

Encrypted printing at centers under CCTV

CFI wants question papers encrypted and printed right at exam centers under closed-circuit television, or CCTV, roughly two hours before the test starts, making leaks way harder.

This method would cost ₹162 crore, much less than canceling and redoing exams.

Both groups also back shifting to computer-based tests, though conducting CBT for over 2.2 million students would require multiple shifts and significant digital infrastructure.

CFI is also suggesting AI checks for questions and stricter action against cheating centers, while FAIMA is calling for tougher oversight, including a monitoring committee, judicial supervision, and a restructured examination body to keep things transparent.