Chainsaw attack survivor M Gopika leaves ICU at Manipal Hospital
India
Good news from Bengaluru: M Gopika, the 24-year-old who survived a chainsaw attack in Raptadu, is getting better.
She's moved out of intensive care and into a general ward at Manipal Hospital.
Doctors say her injuries on her head, neck, face, arms, and back are healing well.
Surgeries aided M Gopika recovery
Gopika still has some chest pain when she coughs but is managing with medication and nutritional support through a tube.
According to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, recent surgeries helped speed up her recovery and made it possible for her to leave intensive care.
Officials say her progress is steady and encouraging as she continues to get expert care.