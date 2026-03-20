Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, significance, and rituals
Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival celebrating Goddess Durga, is set for March 19-27, 2026.
It all kicks off with Ghatasthapana: placing a pot with barley seeds to welcome the Goddess and invite positive energy.
Each day highlights a different avatar of Durga, marked by special colors and simple offerings like ghee, sugar, honey, or coconut.
More than just rituals
Even if you're not super traditional, Chaitra Navratri is about more than rituals. It's a time for reflection, community vibes, and reconnecting with roots.
Many people fast (sometimes just on fruits), recite prayers like the Durga Saptashati, keep diyas burning for good luck, and wrap up with Kanya Puja by honoring young girls.
Whether you join in or just watch from afar, it's a unique window into how millions celebrate strength and hope each spring.