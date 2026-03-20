Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, significance, and rituals

More than just rituals

Even if you're not super traditional, Chaitra Navratri is about more than rituals. It's a time for reflection, community vibes, and reconnecting with roots.

Many people fast (sometimes just on fruits), recite prayers like the Durga Saptashati, keep diyas burning for good luck, and wrap up with Kanya Puja by honoring young girls.

Whether you join in or just watch from afar, it's a unique window into how millions celebrate strength and hope each spring.