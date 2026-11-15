Chalakkayam Pampa road reopens after 1-month widening ahead of Sabarimala
Good news for Sabarimala pilgrims: The key Chalakkayam-Pampa road is now open again, right before the annual temple rush.
The 4.5-kilometer stretch has been widened to 12 meters and finished in just one month, with Public Works Minister P K Basheer saying it'll make things safer and smoother for everyone heading to the temple.
Bitumen layers and ₹553-cr package
The road isn't just wider: It's also tougher, thanks to new layers of bitumen and added safety features like interlocking blocks.
Plus, the Kerala government has rolled out a ₹553-crore package to upgrade pilgrimage routes and facilities, with nearly 80% of the works under the package already tendered.
All this should make the journey a lot more comfortable for devotees this year.