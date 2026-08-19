Chamoli orders magisterial inquiries into THDC tunnel, Tamak Nala flood
Chamoli district officials have called for quick magisterial inquiries into two recent disasters: a tunnel accident at the under-construction THDC project near Pipalkoti and a flash flood at Tamak Nala by Tapovan.
The goal is to figure out what went wrong, check for any safety lapses, and recommend fixes, so things like this don't happen again.
Both reports are due in 15 days.
Magistrates to probe tunnel and flood
On August 13, water entered the THDC tunnel after a suspected aquifer burst, trapping 22 workers and raising big questions about site safety.
Separately, heavy rain at Tamak Nala sent water and debris rushing onto National Highway 107, affecting vehicles, including two from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and blocking traffic.
Local magistrates will dig into both cases to see if enough was done to keep people safe and how future projects can avoid similar risks.