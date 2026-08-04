Champat Rai appears in Ayodhya temple after donation misuse allegations

Rai was greeted with a ceremony by Chief Priest Paramhans Acharya, who said, "The grand Ram temple was built under Champat Rai's leadership, and he commands immense respect in society," and added that seers had requested Rai to settle permanently in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government's investigation into the alleged embezzlement is ongoing: eight people have been arrested so far.

Rai has called the accusations "baseless" and says he will wait for the probe results before saying more.