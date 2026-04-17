Chandigarh classmates Rukmani and Jefte Ndala marry in Hindu ceremony
India
Rukmani from Himachal Pradesh and Jefte Ndala from South Africa, who met during their MBA at Chandigarh University, just got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony.
Despite coming from different faiths, both families gave their consent.
The wedding drew local attention for its mix of cultures and heartfelt rituals.
South African family embraced Indian customs
Ndala's family traveled from South Africa, happily joining in with Indian customs and wearing traditional outfits.
The ceremony ended with an emotional farewell as elders blessed the couple.
Now based in the US Rukmani and Ndala will head back next week, leaving behind plenty of conversations about love that crosses borders and traditions.