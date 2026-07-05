Chandigarh Consumer Commission orders Asics to refund ₹6,499 plus ₹10,000
India
Chandigarh Consumer Commission has ordered Asics India to refund ₹6,499 and pay an additional ₹10,000 after a customer, Ajay Malik, found his running shoes falling apart and causing ankle pain within just a month of buying them at Elante Mall.
Malik rejected Asics's offer of a credit voucher when it switched from promising a replacement to denying any defect.
Asics must pay within 60 days
The commission pointed out that Asics did not provide any expert reports to back its claim that the shoes were not faulty.
Since the problems showed up so quickly, it ruled the product was substandard and stressed that buyers deserve quality gear.
Asics now has 60 days to pay, including interest from Malik's purchase date.