Chandigarh court denies Madhu Kishwar bail over fake Modi video
India
Madhu Kishwar, a well-known academic, has been denied anticipatory bail by a Chandigarh court after being accused of sharing a fake video that falsely linked Prime Minister Modi.
The case started with an FIR in April, claiming the video had a misleading caption.
The court's detailed order is still on the way.
Cybercrime probe yields Hyderabad arrest
The complaint came from advocate and former BJP councilor Satinder Singh, who said the video was meant to harm Modi's reputation and stir up trouble.
Police are investigating under cybercrime laws and have already arrested one person in Hyderabad.
Despite several notices, Kishwar has not joined the investigation yet, and things are still unfolding as officials gather more evidence.