Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav denies fuel purchase caps
India
Chandigarh officials have shut down rumors about fuel limits at gas stations: there's no ₹500 cap for two-wheelers or ₹1,500 limit for cars.
The buzz led to some panic buying, but Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav called the reports "completely baseless and misleading" and reassured everyone that no such order exists.
Sector 17 hiccup, fuel supply assured
Turns out, the confusion started at a single Sector 17 gas station on May 17.
Staff briefly limited sales due to a temporary supply hiccup and put up signs, which sparked all the talk.
Yadav clarified this was just a local issue (not a citywide problem) and oil companies confirmed there's plenty of fuel in stock with regular deliveries happening as usual.