Chandigarh Diwali air quality hit AQI 326 despite 10pm ban
Chandigarh's air quality took a big hit during Diwali on November 8, 2026, with AQI levels spiking to 326 in Sector 25, well into the "very poor" zone and risky for your lungs.
This happened even though there was a ban on firecrackers after 10pm but three areas still saw AQI above 300 during the celebrations.
Chandigarh noise peaks, nearly 500 calls
The city had mostly decent air this year, so this sudden dip really stands out.
Noise pollution also peaked at its highest in three years: IMTECH recorded a loud 83.9 dB(A).
Police got nearly 500 Diwali-related calls, including over 200 about firecracker trouble, but no fines were handed out for breaking the cracker curfew.
One person was arrested with banned firecrackers but released on bail, showing how tricky it is to keep things under control during festivals.