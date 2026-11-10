Chandigarh Diwali firecrackers injure 303, 15 facing vision loss
Diwali celebrations on Sunday night through Monday morning in Chandigarh led to at least 303 people getting hurt by firecrackers, including several children.
Panchkula saw at least 32 injuries and Mohali had 27.
At PGIMER, doctors performed major eye surgeries on at least 15 patients who now risk losing their vision, and treated seven burn cases.
Still, the number of injuries is lower than last year's count of 363.
GMCH reports 87 burn injuries
Chandigarh's Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 reported the highest numbers, 87 burn injuries and 29 eye injuries, with 34 patients already discharged by Monday.
Emergency teams in Panchkula also handled cases involving children and an elderly person overnight.
Mohali's AIMS hospital treated more burns, including 10 with eye damage.
To help those with hearing issues from loud crackers, PGIMER started helplines for quick support with symptoms like hearing loss or ringing ears.