Chandigarh Diwali firecrackers injure 303, 15 facing vision loss

Diwali celebrations on Sunday night through Monday morning in Chandigarh led to at least 303 people getting hurt by firecrackers, including several children.

Panchkula saw at least 32 injuries and Mohali had 27.

At PGIMER, doctors performed major eye surgeries on at least 15 patients who now risk losing their vision, and treated seven burn cases.

Still, the number of injuries is lower than last year's count of 363.