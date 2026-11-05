Chandigarh hits 32°C, warmest November day since 2012 per IMD

Chandigarh hit 32 degrees Celsius on November 4, marking the second-highest November temperature in the past 14 years (since 2012) — not the warmest since 2012; Nov 1, 2024 reached 33.2°C, and it was about three degrees Celsius hotter than usual for this time of year.

The India Meteorological Department says it's all thanks to ongoing dry weather and lots of sunshine; the November 4 reading was slightly lower than last month's peak (Oct 21, 2026: 32.7°C).