Chandigarh: Nepalese man, toddler killed in separate road accidents
India
Chandigarh saw two heartbreaking road accidents on March 14, 2026: a two-year-old boy named Ivaan was run over by an e-rickshaw near a Verka booth in Sector 15, and Bablu Pun, a 34-year-old Nepalese national, died when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Zirakpur.
Both incidents have left families devastated and have highlighted the risks pedestrians and riders face daily.
E-rickshaw driver arrested; fatal crashes rose 15% in 2025
Police arrested the e-rickshaw driver for Ivaan's death, though he's out on bail as investigations continue.
Officers are still searching for the car driver who fled after hitting Bablu Pun.
These tragedies reflect a bigger issue: fatal crashes have risen in recent years, with two-wheeler riders and pedestrians among the victims.