Chandigarh: Nepalese man, toddler killed in separate road accidents India Mar 16, 2026

Chandigarh saw two heartbreaking road accidents on March 14, 2026: a two-year-old boy named Ivaan was run over by an e-rickshaw near a Verka booth in Sector 15, and Bablu Pun, a 34-year-old Nepalese national, died when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Zirakpur.

Both incidents have left families devastated and have highlighted the risks pedestrians and riders face daily.