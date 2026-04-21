Chandigarh police book Madhu Kishwar over alleged obscene online video
Madhu Kishwar, a well-known academic, has been booked by Chandigarh police in connection with allegedly circulating misleading and obscene content online.
The FIR has been lodged on April 20 under several legal sections, with claims that the content misidentified the person in the video and was circulated with intent to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority.
Chandigarh police probe vlogger's wife's video
The video at the center of this case was first posted by a travel vlogger's wife. Police have already recorded statements from people featured in it.
Kishwar says police tried to serve her notice late at night on April 20, which she challenged based on rules about women's safety during late hours.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities review evidence and decide next steps.