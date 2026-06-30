Chandigarh records 1st night above 30°C this year at 30.3°C
India
Chandigarh saw its first night this year where temperatures didn't dip below 30 Celsius: the minimum was a warm 30.3 Celsius, which is about 3.7 degrees hotter than usual for this time.
This continues a week-long stretch of unusually high temperatures, with last June's record even higher at 32.7 Celsius.
India Meteorological Department forecasts pre-monsoon showers
Humidity has been high too, between 41% and 71%, making things feel extra stuffy, thanks to cloudy skies and rains nearby in Himachal Pradesh.
The good news? IMD says pre-monsoon showers are likely soon, offering some relief as another western disturbance rolls in from July 2.
Until then, expect days around 38 to 40 Celsius and nights hovering near the 30 Celsius mark, so stay cool and keep hydrated!