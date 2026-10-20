Chandigarh records coldest October night in 3 years at 15°C
India
Chandigarh woke up to a surprising chill, as temperatures dropped to 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest for October in three years and a full degree below the usual.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) pointed out this was quite a dip from Sunday's 17.3 degrees Celsius.
IMD cites Himachal snow chilling Chandigarh
IMD's Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and clear skies let heat escape overnight, making things colder than usual.
If you're wondering about air quality, good news: Chandigarh's AQI was at a satisfactory 51, so unless you're extra sensitive to pollution, you're probably fine.
Meteorologists expect nights to warm up soon as the snow effect fades, though daytime highs have also cooled off slightly.