Chandigarh schools and secretariats hit by bomb threat emails

How authorities responded

Chandigarh Police quickly sent out bomb squads, dog teams, fire trucks, and ambulances to search every site. Thankfully, no explosives were found anywhere.

An FIR was filed against unknown people under cybercrime laws. The police cyber cell is now tracking down who sent the emails while security at schools has been stepped up since the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing as the city deals with the aftershocks of these threats.