Chandigarh schools and secretariats hit by bomb threat emails
On Wednesday, around 26-30 schools across Chandigarh got scary anonymous bomb threat emails, warning of blasts at 1:11pm.
Schools like St Kabir Public School and Vivek High were evacuated fast, with worried parents rushing to pick up their kids—leading to heavy traffic on key roads.
The next day, similar threats landed in the inboxes of Punjab and Haryana secretariats, with the sender even threatening Punjab's Chief Minister.
How authorities responded
Chandigarh Police quickly sent out bomb squads, dog teams, fire trucks, and ambulances to search every site. Thankfully, no explosives were found anywhere.
An FIR was filed against unknown people under cybercrime laws. The police cyber cell is now tracking down who sent the emails while security at schools has been stepped up since the incidents.
The investigation is ongoing as the city deals with the aftershocks of these threats.