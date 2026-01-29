Chandigarh schools evacuated after mass bomb threat emails

Police investigation ramps up as cyber cell hunts sender

Police have filed a case under anti-terror laws and are tracing the digital trail of whoever sent the threats.

Security has been tightened around all city schools starting January 29.

This isn't Chandigarh's first brush with hoax threats—similar fake alerts have hit local courts and malls before, often coming from senders hiding their identities overseas.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay calm while they work to catch those responsible.