Chandigarh schools evacuated after mass bomb threat emails
On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 26 schools across Chandigarh got bomb threat emails warning of explosions at 1:11pm.
Students and staff were quickly evacuated from campuses like Vivek High School and Strawberry Fields while emergency teams—including bomb squads and fire brigades—searched the buildings.
Thankfully, no explosives were found.
Police investigation ramps up as cyber cell hunts sender
Police have filed a case under anti-terror laws and are tracing the digital trail of whoever sent the threats.
Security has been tightened around all city schools starting January 29.
This isn't Chandigarh's first brush with hoax threats—similar fake alerts have hit local courts and malls before, often coming from senders hiding their identities overseas.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay calm while they work to catch those responsible.