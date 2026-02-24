Chandigarh: Youth kills wife for rejecting him; caste angle probed
A 22-year-old Panjab University student, Suhani, lost her life on Sunday night after being attacked in Chandigarh's Fragrance Garden.
Police say Vinay Kumar (28) stabbed her when she turned down his marriage proposal, reportedly because of caste differences and because her marriage had also been recently solemnized with a resident of Sector 56.
The tragic incident has left many in the city shaken and talking about growing violence among young people.
Here's how the incident unfolded
Vinay called Suhani to Fragrance Garden to talk before attacking her.
A passerby spotted her and informed the police, and she was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she died.
Vinay was caught trying to escape from a bus terminal the next day, with police recovering the knife used in the attack.
He's set to appear in court on Tuesday.