Chandigarh: Youth kills wife for rejecting him; caste angle probed India Feb 24, 2026

A 22-year-old Panjab University student, Suhani, lost her life on Sunday night after being attacked in Chandigarh's Fragrance Garden.

Police say Vinay Kumar (28) stabbed her when she turned down his marriage proposal, reportedly because of caste differences and because her marriage had also been recently solemnized with a resident of Sector 56.

The tragic incident has left many in the city shaken and talking about growing violence among young people.