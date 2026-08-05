Chandipura virus in Gujarat kills 22 children, symptoms mimic illness
A recent outbreak of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat has sadly taken the lives of 22 children.
The tricky part is that early symptoms, like fever, headache, vomiting, and irritability, can look a lot like regular seasonal illnesses, which makes it easy to miss at first.
If not caught quickly, things can get serious fast, with risks like seizures or even coma.
Doctors stress early hospitalization, sandfly prevention
Doctors say those first 24 to 48 hours after symptoms show up are critical: getting kids to the hospital right away can save lives.
As Dr. Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, puts it, "What saves lives is early hospitalization and aggressive supportive care, including seizure control, management of brain swelling and treatment of organ dysfunction before the illness spirals."
Since there's no vaccine yet and it spreads through sandfly bites (not known to spread person-to-person), prevention is key: use insect repellents, dress kids in protective clothes, seal wall cracks at home, and try to avoid going outside around dusk when sandflies are most active.