Chandrababu Naidu seeks 10-day Andhra Pradesh damage report for aid
After Cyclone Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked the central team to file its damage report within 10 days so the state can get much-needed financial support.
The team, led by a top Union home ministry official, toured the worst-hit areas to see the destruction firsthand.
Naidu emphasized that fast aid is key to helping communities bounce back.
Cyclone hits 1,86,063 farmers, ₹2,484.43cr losses
The cyclone caused serious damage to farms, roads, and power lines, affecting 1,86,063 farmers and costing the state ₹2,484.43 crore.
The central team suggested extra support for tribal communities and better compensation for organic farmers.
Meanwhile, the state is focusing on quick relief work and making sure crop insurance payouts reach people on time.