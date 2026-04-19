Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri temples

The Char Dham Yatra for 2026 has officially commenced with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the occasion on X, saying that both shrines were opened with full religious rituals and traditions. "Today, on the sacred occasion of Akshaya Tritiya...the gates of Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees with full rites and rituals," he wrote.

Twitter Post Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement of commencement of yatra आज अक्षय तृतीया के पावन अवसर पर संपूर्ण विधि-विधान के साथ श्री गंगोत्री एवं श्री यमुनोत्री धाम के कपाट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। इसी के साथ चारधाम यात्रा - 2026 का शुभारंभ भी हो रहा है।



हमारी सरकार द्वारा चारधाम यात्रा को सुरक्षित, सुव्यवस्थित एवं श्रद्धालु हितैषी बनाने… pic.twitter.com/jhxVfbnD63 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2026

Pilgrimage commencement Kedarnath temple to open on April 22 On the same day, the sacred palanquin of Goddess Yamuna left Kharsali for Yamunotri Dham, while that of Goddess Ganga departed from Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati for Gangotri Dham. The Char Dham Yatra includes Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Badrinath. Kedarnath will open its doors for devotees on April 22 at 8:00am.

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Kedarnath preparations Kedarnath's ceremonial idol departs for the temple today The ceremonial idol of Lord Kedarnath will travel from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath after traditional rituals. The temple has been beautifully decorated with flowers, and devotees are already gathering. According to the schedule, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath will leave Ukhimath on April 19 and reach Phata. On April 20, it will proceed to Gaurikund and halt for the night at Gaurimai Temple.

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