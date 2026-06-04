Char Dham Yatra sees over 18L pilgrims amid strong faith
India
Char Dham Yatra is having a massive moment: over 18 lakh people have made the journey this year, with Kedarnath and Badrinath seeing particularly high footfall.
Pilgrims from all over India (and even abroad) are braving mountain paths to visit these legendary temples, showing just how strong their faith and connection to tradition really is.
Authorities boost temple crowd management, infrastructure
To keep things running smoothly, officials have boosted infrastructure and crowd management at the temples.
With more people joining every year, they're making sure the experience stays safe and accessible for everyone.
The turnout this season highlights how much Char Dham still matters to Hindus everywhere.