Char Dham Yatra sees over 18L pilgrims amid strong faith India Jun 04, 2026

Char Dham Yatra is having a massive moment: over 18 lakh people have made the journey this year, with Kedarnath and Badrinath seeing particularly high footfall.

Pilgrims from all over India (and even abroad) are braving mountain paths to visit these legendary temples, showing just how strong their faith and connection to tradition really is.