SIA chargesheets Yasin Malik in 1990 Sarla Bhat rape-murder case

Accused list

Malik, Chalkoo identified as key players

The investigation has identified Malik, then Chief Commander of JKLF, and Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo as key players in planning and carrying out the crime, according to sources cited in the report. The other accused, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, are deceased. While Malik is currently in judicial custody for another case, legal proceedings have been initiated against Chalkoo, who is believed to have fled to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.