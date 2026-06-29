SIA chargesheets Yasin Malik in 1990 Sarla Bhat rape-murder case
What's the story
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir is set to file a 737-page chargesheet in the Sarla Bhat case. The chargesheet names Mohammad Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), along with other accused, India Today reported. The case involves the rape, torture, and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat on April 18, 1990. She was abducted from the vicinity of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and later killed through automatic rifle fire.
Accused list
Malik, Chalkoo identified as key players
The investigation has identified Malik, then Chief Commander of JKLF, and Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo as key players in planning and carrying out the crime, according to sources cited in the report. The other accused, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees, and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo, are deceased. While Malik is currently in judicial custody for another case, legal proceedings have been initiated against Chalkoo, who is believed to have fled to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Case details
Chargesheet to be filed in special court
The chargesheet is set to be filed before a special court in Srinagar and includes oral, documentary, forensic, ballistic, medical, and electronic evidence collected over decades. It establishes that Bhat's murder was part of a larger terrorist conspiracy led by the JKLF. The case remained unsolved for decades due to an atmosphere of fear and intimidation created by terrorist organizations in Jammu & Kashmir.
Terrorist conspiracy
Offenses under various sections of law
The investigation found that Bhat's murder was part of a systematic campaign by the JKLF to spread fear among civilians and displace the Kashmiri Pandit community. The chargesheet lists offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987, and Indian Arms Act, 1959. This marks a major milestone in seeking justice for victims of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.