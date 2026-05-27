Charging EV catches fire at Surya Nagar 4-story Ghaziabad building
India
A four-story apartment building in Ghaziabad's Surya Nagar caught fire early Wednesday morning after an electric vehicle (EV) charging on the ground floor went up in flames.
The fire was reported around 2:24am and firefighters rushed over with four engines to tackle it.
All trapped residents evacuated, no injuries
About 15 to 17 people were trapped, but all residents were safely evacuated thanks to the fast response from emergency teams.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said the fire started from the EV and was brought under control quickly. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Authorities are now investigating what caused the EV to catch fire while charging.