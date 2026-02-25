Chatra air ambulance tragedy: 7 dead, including patient and sister
In February 2026, a small air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district while flying a patient from Ranchi to Delhi.
All seven people onboard—including the patient, his sister, medical staff, and both pilots—lost their lives after the plane lost contact during bad weather.
Investigation is ongoing; early reports point to dangers of storms
This tragedy shines a light on how risky it can be for small air ambulances to fly in rough weather—especially when bigger planes had already left safely that night.
It also comes just after another high-profile crash in India, raising fresh questions about air safety for emergency flights.
The investigation is ongoing, but early reports point to the dangers of sudden storms and unpredictable skies.