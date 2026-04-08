Chats suggest Mahendra Reddy misled police over Krithika Reddy death
India
Big update in the Dr. Krithika Reddy case: investigators have found digital messages from her husband, Mahendra Reddy, that suggest he tried to mislead police after her suspicious death by anesthetic overdose.
These chats reportedly show attempts to tamper with witness statements and hide important details about what happened.
Bail denied for Mahendra Reddy
On Tuesday, Mahendra's bail was denied because of this strong digital evidence: investigators uncovered more than 1 million files and hundreds of chats, including some deleted messages that were recovered by forensic experts.
With so much data pointing to possible involvement, the court stressed how serious the charges are as the investigation continues.