Chattarpur Enclave teen shot in Southeast Delhi dies June 6
India
A 17-year-old from Chattarpur Enclave lost his life after being shot during a dinner outing with friends in Southeast Delhi on May 26.
He remained on ventilator support at AIIMS Trauma Center before succumbing to his injuries on June 6.
The shooting happened after a brief argument with another group of boys who returned and fired a single shot.
Police apprehend juvenile, 2 questioned
Police say five boys were involved, and the main accused, a juvenile believed to be the main accused, has been apprehended. Two others are still being questioned.
CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped piece together what happened, and thankfully, no one else was hurt in the incident.