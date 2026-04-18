Cheetahs arrive in Karnataka as part of Project Cheetah
After seven decades, cheetahs have finally returned to Karnataka.
On Saturday, four cheetahs arrived from South Africa as part of Project Cheetah, a national effort launched in 2022 to bring these big cats back to India.
The project started with eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park and now aims to help restore wildlife diversity across the country.
Bannerghatta to host cheetahs after quarantine
The cheetahs will be moved to Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru, after 30 days in quarantine with special care and diet.
Karnataka's forest minister, Eshwar B Khandre, said their health will be closely watched during this time, making sure they adjust well.
This move isn't just about conservation: it's also meant to give people an opportunity to see the cheetahs in zoos, while prioritizing their safety.