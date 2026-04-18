Cheetahs arrive in Karnataka as part of Project Cheetah

Bannerghatta to host cheetahs after quarantine

The cheetahs will be moved to Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru, after 30 days in quarantine with special care and diet.

Karnataka's forest minister, Eshwar B Khandre, said their health will be closely watched during this time, making sure they adjust well.

This move isn't just about conservation: it's also meant to give people an opportunity to see the cheetahs in zoos, while prioritizing their safety.