Chemists to shut about 800,000 pharmacies nationwide on May 20

Chemists demand rules for online pharmacies

Chemist groups argue that online pharmacies, which popped up during the pandemic, are still running without proper rules.

They say big discounts and easy home delivery make it tough for neighborhood chemists to survive.

RDCA President Sandeep Nangia put it simply: "Medicine is not just another delivery item. It is a health responsibility," and "Medicines should be dispensed only under proper legal systems, registered pharmacist supervision, and valid prescriptions wherever required."

Local pharmacists want fairer rules so they can keep serving their communities safely.