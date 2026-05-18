Chemists to shut about 800,000 pharmacies nationwide on May 20
On May 20, about 800,000 pharmacies nationwide will close for a day as chemists protest against online medicine sellers.
The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), with support from Delhi's Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA), says these online platforms are hurting small, local shops.
If you need urgent medications, do not worry: pharmacies near hospitals and emergency services will stay open.
Chemists demand rules for online pharmacies
Chemist groups argue that online pharmacies, which popped up during the pandemic, are still running without proper rules.
They say big discounts and easy home delivery make it tough for neighborhood chemists to survive.
RDCA President Sandeep Nangia put it simply: "Medicine is not just another delivery item. It is a health responsibility," and "Medicines should be dispensed only under proper legal systems, registered pharmacist supervision, and valid prescriptions wherever required."
Local pharmacists want fairer rules so they can keep serving their communities safely.