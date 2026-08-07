Chennai airport starts 11-day high security alert August 10-20 2026
India
Heads up if you're flying out of Chennai. The airport is rolling out an 11-day high-security alert from August 10-20, 2026.
To keep things safe and running smoothly, they're asking everyone to reach the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure: expect longer lines and extra checks.
Chennai airport warns longer security checks
With tighter security in place, check-ins and screenings will take more time than usual.
Airport officials say these precautions are all about keeping travelers safe, so make sure to follow the guidelines and plan your trip accordingly.