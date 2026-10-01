Chennai Corporation cracks down on pet abandonment, fines owner ₹10,000

To tackle this issue, Chennai Corporation officials are planning to start a drive to identify unlicensed pets and handing out ₹5,000 fines if dogs are found in public without proper papers.

Even though there are over 77,000 microchipped pets in the city, keeping up with vaccinations for license renewal is still tough.

The city is also set to launch a new shelter in Perungudi for dogs rescued from educational institutions and hospitals as per Supreme Court directions, and stocking up on medicines and vaccines to help them stay healthy during the rainy season.