Chennai Customs seize over ₹2.08cr gold in travelers' bodies
India
Chennai Customs just caught two travelers arriving from Singapore trying to smuggle gold bars worth over ₹2.08 crore.
The gold was hidden inside three oval capsules, which the passengers had concealed in their bodies.
Officers found nearly 1.7kg of gold when they opened the capsules at Chennai International Airport.
Two arrested under Customs Act
The gold was seized under the Customs Act and both passengers were arrested.
Officials say smuggling gangs lure people with free trips and quick cash to carry gold for them, but hiding things inside your body is illegal and can seriously harm your health, even cause life-threatening injuries.
Customs warns: do not carry items for others, no matter how tempting the offer sounds.